The Persephone, Nick Adonidas’s (Bruno Gerussi) iconic boat from the TV show Beachcombers is going to be restored with some help from BC Ferries.

The corporation has committed funding to the Town of Gibsons as it plans to restore the aging wooden vessel.

The Persephone is more than half a century old and is one of Gibson’s most popular tourist attractions, along with Molly’s Reach, the restaurant from the TV series.

BC Ferries CEO Mark Collins says the vessel is a “treasured landmark” in Gibsons and the corporation understands the need to support coastal initiatives that encourage travel and economic development.

Actor Jackson Davies, who played RCMP officer John Constable, says the Persephone is “an iconic part of the film industry in Canada.”

Gibsons hopes to have the restoration complete by 2020 in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the debut of The Beachcombers.