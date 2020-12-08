Nanaimo’s largest high school has its first reported Covid 19 exposure.

A letter from Island Health says someone at Nanaimo District Secondary School, or NDSS, tested positive and is now isolating.

Dates of potential exposure in the school were last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, December 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

Officials are doing contact tracing, and say if you are not contacted, you should continue to attend school, following Covid protocoals. The school has over 1400 students.

There are reported exposures those same days at three other Nanaimo schools – Randerson Ridge Elementary, Wellington Secondary, and Forest Park.