Reggie Butler is wanted by Nanaimo RCMP. Supplied by Nanaimo RCMP.

Nanaimo RCMP is looking for 36-year-old Reggie Butler for violating a conditional sentence.

Butler is known to police and has a lengthy criminal history involving drugs and violence.

He’s described as non-white, standing 6’2, 240 pounds, with short dark hair, several tattoos, and is considered dangerous, unpredictable, and violent.

If you know where Butler is, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2-2018-37068.