The Sunshine Coast Regional District has launched a reporting tool to help property owners.

The tool gives people access to property descriptions, links to rural area official community plans, zoning information, water, and fire protection services areas.

“The SCRD is committed to pursuing new and innovative ways of using existing technology at our disposal,” said Cheryl Trent, SCRD Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Administrator. “The launch of the property reporting tool will give our citizens easy access to information about their Sunshine Coast property.”

The SCRD’s GIS and Property Information and Mapping division maintains databases containing information about property size, location, zoning, land use, water service, assessment, and environmental issues.

Through GIS technology, the regional district provides staff and the public the ability to see and analyze the entire SCRD land base (381,000 hectares).

The GIS division maintains a civic addressing system for all electoral areas including the Town of Gibsons, the District of Sechelt, the Sechelt Indian Government District, and the islands.

“The SCRD is excited to provide current property information to the community in a format accessible by all devices,” said Trent. “The long-term plan is to continue to develop more tools that enhance the use of our web services for residents and businesses on the Sunshine Coast.”

The downloadable property information reports are available here. Once you click on the link, go to the Property Report icon.