A storm system from Hawaii is responsible for Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing a heavy rainfall warning for today and tonight on Vancouver Island.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said areas on the west coast of the island could see 120 to 150 millimetres of rain while the eastern side will get between 50 and 70 millimetres.

Lundquist said the amount of rain varies depending on where you are.

“The east side of the island often has less rain, some places may get much less,” said Lundquist. “It just depends if you are in a rain shadow or if you have to get heavier cells coming over, so not everywhere on the east side of the island is going to get that amount (50-70 mm), but some could and that’s why we wanted to have a warning out for today.”

He said another system is on the way mid-week and it’s expected to bring steady rain on Wednesday and Thursday.