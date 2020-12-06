Romey O'Neill, the subject of a Canada-wide Immigration Warrant. Photo supplied by Nanaimo RCMP.

A man with ties to Bowser, Quadra Island, and Cortes Island is wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant.

26-year-old Romey O’Neill rented a blue 2020 Kia Forte on November 13th, never returned it, and it has been reported as stolen.

O’Neill is described as a white man, standing 6 foot two, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-43134.