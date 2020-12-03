More new affordable rental homes are on the way for people with low- to-moderate incomes through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

“These projects will mean new, affordable homes for a wide range of people – from seniors on fixed incomes to growing families and people with disabilities,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “There’s a lot more to do, and I look forward to working with the non-profit housing sector and all our partners to continue delivering the homes people need.”

Of the 16 projects selected, Nanaimo has two:

Nanaimo, 6010 Hammond Bay Rd.: 53 homes for independent seniors, people with disabilities and families, in partnership with Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society, construction expected to start in December 2020

Nanaimo, Lots 14-16, Road A, IR #4: eight homes for Indigenous families in La’lum’utul, in partnership with Snuneymuxw First Nation, construction expected to start in February 2021

The Community Housing Fund supports mixed-income buildings. These projects have:

50% of units for households with annual incomes up to $64,000;

30% of units for households with annual incomes up to approximately $74,000; and

20% of units for households with very low incomes (including those on income or disability assistance).

The request for proposals for the current intake of the Community Housing Fund, which launched in May 2020, is open until mid-January 2021. Approximately 3,000 new affordable homes are expected to be funded this intake – the second since 2017. The first seven projects funded through this intake were announced in September 2020.

“Every new home announced today will make a difference in the lives of British Columbians for generations to come, because homes in the community housing sector remain affordable forever,” said Jill Atkey, CEO, BC Non-Profit Housing Association. “While we have much more to do, these homes add to a strong foundation on which to keep building.”

Quick Facts:

The Community Housing Fund is part of the Province’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan.

It is an investment of $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 mixed-income rental homes for low- and moderate-income families and individuals.

In two and a half years, more than 5,700 homes have been completed, are under construction or are in development through the Community Housing Fund program in more than 45 communities.

Learn More:

For information about the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, along with details on how to apply for the current intake, visit: http://www.bchousing.org/CHF

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/