Island Health has declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals on Vancouver Island.

The facilities are Saanich Peninsula Hospital in Saanich and West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni.

The outbreak at Saanich Peninsula is limited to one unit where a staff member and five patients have tested positive. The emergency department and outpatient services at the hospital remain open.

At West Coast General in Port Alberni, the outbreak is limited to one unit, which has been closed to admissions and visitors.

One member of the staff and a patient have tested positive.

Island Health says the outbreaks at Veterans Memorial Lodge long-term care home in Victoria and Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens long-term care home in Port Alberni continue.

However, the outbreak declared on November 19 at Discovery Harbour long-term care in Campbell River has now been declared over by Island Health.