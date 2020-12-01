According to the results of a Leger study, nearly half (48 percent) of the Canadians who responded said they’re not concerned if other countries get the COVID-19 vaccine first.

Thirty-seven percent said they are very concerned that Canada may not get the vaccine before other countries, like the US, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Ten percent said they don’t care either way because they aren’t interested in the vaccine.

Five percent are undecided.