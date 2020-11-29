Maartman Records Narrow Victory over McNab in Byelection
CVRD Logo. Photo supplied by CVRD website.
The CVRD has released preliminary election results from the Area H Byelection.
Ben Maartman is set to replace Mary Marcotte in the North Oyster-Diamond electoral area after beating Murray McNab by five votes.
Area H Byelection voting results. Photo supplied by Angie Legault.
Mary Marcotte was the Area H Director from 1997 until last year, when she took six months leave, before resigning her post.
Area H is an area north of Ladysmith and includes Yellow Point.
Official results are expected Tuesday afternoon.