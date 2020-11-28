To align with the province’s mandatory mask order, BC Transit is updating its face covering policy.

While working to ensure everyone’s safety and compliance with the new order, it says it’s asking customers to wear a face covering for their entire transit journey.

Not only are masks required when onboard the bus, but they also must be worn when waiting at covered bus stops.

Exempt are those with health conditions or with physical, cognitive or mental impairments, those who cannot remove a mask on their own, and children under the age of 12.

Bus drivers working alone behind a full driver door or vinyl panel are also exempt from wearing a mask, but if a staff member is not behind a full driver door or vinyl panel, they need to wear one.

BC Transit says face shields are no longer considered acceptable as a face covering, as it has an opening below the mouth. For a list of face coverings that you can use, visit this website.

“Transit Operators are responsible for the safe operation of their bus,” says BC Transit, adding that “the operator has the ability to report those being vocal to the noncompliance of the mask mandate to their transit supervisor or manager.”

And, under the order, it says that supervisors and managers now have the authority to enforce compliance with help from local authorities, if necessary.