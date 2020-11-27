The RCMP are investigating a fire early Thursday morning in Parksville’s Marks Park.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a homeless person camping in the park.

Several homeless who were camped there are now displaced

The damage from the fire is said to be extensive and the the park is closed to the public.

The city of Parksville says municipal staff using heavy equipment were working on Thursday to clear away debris.

In addition, a windstorm is expected over the next few days and the city says that is another reason the park will be closed for safety reasons.

The public will be notified when the park reopens.