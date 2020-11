Ladysmith Festival of Lights. Photo supplied by Ladysmith Festival of Lights Facebook page.

The Ladysmith Festival of Lights won’t include a formal celebration this year because of the pandemic.

Rooftop lights and decorations are placed as usual, but the formal event, set for tonight has been cancelled.

The parade, street entertainment, fireworks, craft show, and spaghetti dinner have all been cancelled too.

