You’ll hear a loud alert on your phone, TV and over the radio tomorrow afternoon as the province tests its emergency alert system.

It’s part of the National Public Alerting System, which is designed to warn residents of a natural disaster or local emergency.

At 1:55 pm, the notifications will be sent out to devices across B.C and once you hear the alert go off, it will pop up with the following message:

“This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.”

For TVs and radios, that message will be read out loud.

The first test, which was scheduled for earlier this year, was cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To receive alerts to your phone, it must be connected to a cellular network, be alert compatible, be within the alert area and have up-to-date cellular software.