A new era in local politics will be ushered in in the CVRD next week.

The Area H Byelection goes Saturday, but the second advanced voting opportunity comes Tuesday in North Oyster-Diamond.

The area is north of Ladysmith and includes Yellow Point.

Murray McNab is running against Ben Maartman in North Oyster-Diamond. Long-time Area H Director Mary Marcotte stepped down from the post in March.

Forty-seven electors cast their ballots in the first advanced voting opportunity November 18th.

All electors can register when they vote. More voting information is available here.