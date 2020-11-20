The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jada Charlie-Carlson. Jada has not been seen by her family members for approximately one month which is out of character for her.

Although Jada lives independently, her family is concerned with her life style choices and the length of time that they have not heard from her. As a result, they’re concerned for her safety and well-being. (picture provided is recent)

Jada is an Indigenous female, 5 ft. 2, 115 pounds, with long brown hair that she often lightens with highlights.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jada Charlie-Carlson, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-41713.