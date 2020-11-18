Town of Gibsons logo. Town of Gibsons Facebook page.

The province continues providing funding to BC communities to help cover costs associated with COVID-19.

The Town of Gibsons is set to receive $1,512,000 dollars to cover increasing operating costs and lower revenue. The money comes from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants for Local Government fund.

According to the November 17th staff report, the money will go into the following areas.

addressing revenues shortfalls

facility reopening and operating costs

emergency planning and response costs

bylaw enforcement and protective services like fire protection and police

computer and other electronic technology costs (to improve interconnectivity and virtual communications)

services for vulnerable persons (e.g. persons living with disabilities, mental illness or addictions, persons experiencing homelessness or other vulnerabilities); and other related costs

Following a preliminary review, staff has suggested initial steps and follow-up in the report.

The City of Nanaimo is getting $6,693,000 from the same fund.