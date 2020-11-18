Funding Coming to Town of Gibsons
Town of Gibsons logo. Town of Gibsons Facebook page.
The province continues providing funding to BC communities to help cover costs associated with COVID-19.
The Town of Gibsons is set to receive $1,512,000 dollars to cover increasing operating costs and lower revenue. The money comes from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants for Local Government fund.
According to the November 17th staff report, the money will go into the following areas.
- addressing revenues shortfalls
- facility reopening and operating costs
- emergency planning and response costs
- bylaw enforcement and protective services like fire protection and police
- computer and other electronic technology costs (to improve interconnectivity and virtual communications)
- services for vulnerable persons (e.g. persons living with disabilities, mental illness or addictions, persons experiencing homelessness or other vulnerabilities); and other related costs
Following a preliminary review, staff has suggested initial steps and follow-up in the report.
The City of Nanaimo is getting $6,693,000 from the same fund.