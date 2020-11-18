The province continues providing funding to BC communities to help cover costs associated with COVID-19.

The Town of Gibsons is set to receive $1,512,000 dollars to cover increasing operating costs and lower revenue. The money comes from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants for Local Government fund.

According to the November 17th staff report, the money will go into the following areas.

  • addressing revenues shortfalls  
  • facility reopening and operating costs  
  • emergency planning and response costs  
  • bylaw enforcement and protective services like fire protection and police  
  • computer and other electronic technology costs (to improve interconnectivity and virtual communications)  
  • services for vulnerable persons (e.g. persons living with disabilities, mental illness or addictions, persons experiencing homelessness or other vulnerabilities); and  other related costs 

Following a preliminary review, staff has suggested initial steps and follow-up in the report.

The City of Nanaimo is getting $6,693,000 from the same fund.