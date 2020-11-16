It’s going to be a windy start to the week.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of The Sunshine Coast from Powell River to Gibsons.

The weather service says eastern parts of the island could see gusts of between 60 to 80 km/h throughout the day today and continue overnight.

The heavy winds are expected to weaken throughout the day tomorrow.

Environment Canada says windstorms like this can toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, visit their Twitter page.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.