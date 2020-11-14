A group of grade nine students in Parksville has devoted itself to helping create a new BC park on an island in the Strait of Georgia.

West Ballenas Island, located in the Salish Sea near Parksville, is one of the top ten most diverse sites in the Gulf Islands and a home to birds, rare plants, threatened species and marine life.

The BC Parks Foundation is raising money to buy the Island for $1.7-Million and to complete the purchase, the funding must be secured by November 17th.

After a recent field trip to a nearby Island, the Grade nine students from École Ballenas Secondary School learned of the foundation’s campaign to buy the island.

Their teacher, Shayne Vollmers, says they wanted to help protect its unique ecosystem for future generations.

“They really jumped on the idea of protecting this island for future generations in our community and they just loved that whole idea.”

Vollmers says the students turned their firewood fundraiser for class trips into a campaign to help the BC Parks Foundation raise money to buy the island.

He calls it nothing short of amazing.

“They’re at three-thousand dollars right now, and we’re expecting another three hundred dollars coming in this weekend from the last cord of wood that we sold, and now people are coming to Ballenas and they’re dropping off cheques and wanting to put it toward West Ballenas Island.”

Vollmers expects to be very busy this weekend going around the community to accept donations from people who learned of the students’ fundraising efforts and want to help by making contributions.

To complete the purchase of the island, the funding must be secured by the BC Parks Foundation by November 17th.

The grade nine students are trying to raise as much money as possible by Monday.

People who would like to help can contact École Ballenas Secondary School in Parksville.

Donations can also be made at the BC Parks Foundation website.

The foundation says West Ballenas Island is the only private non-park parcel remaining in a proposal to establish the Ballenas-Winchelsea Archipelago as a 4900-hectare marine park, a long-standing conservation initiative within the Mount Arrowsmith Biosphere Reserve.

The foundation currently needs another $8,000 to reach its goal of $1.7-Million.