Another day, another record number of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The province announced 617 new ones which lifts the total to 20,985 coronavirus cases, since the pandemic started in the spring.

B.C. set another milestone today with a record 167 people hospitalized with the virus, including 50 patients in intensive care.

The Island Health region added 16 cases while the Vancouver Coastal Health area, which includes the Sunshine Coast and Powell River, had 130 new cases.

Fraser Health remains the hotspot with 424 additional cases.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said as yesterday’s modelling update clearly showed, this is a “critical time for everyone” in our province.

“We need to act now to protect our loved ones, our Elders and our communities,” she said.

“When faced with a resurgence of COVID-19, it can be difficult to muster the strength to keep moving forward, yet British Columbians continue to show unwavering resilience and fortitude to support friends and neighbours in our communities and take care of those who are most at risk, by following the orders and using our layers of protection.”

Dr. Henry said now is the time for everyone, right across our province, to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, “to be leaders by working together with a common purpose to push our curve back down.”