Vancouver Island University is looking for public feedback as it develops a new strategic plan.

VIU’s draft 2021 to 2026 strategic plan is titled A Different Kind of University.

One of its goals is to bring post-secondary education to under-represented populations.

It’s also striving to build a supportive learning environment for diverse learners.

Dr. Deborah Saucier, President and Vice-Chancellor of VIU, says they “are imagining a different kind of post-secondary education.”

Dr. Saucier says the university wants to build on its strengths to develop a unique educational experience that’s “more accessible, more inclusive, more collaborative, and more deeply rooted in the community.”

The next stage of the VIU strategic engagement process involves community members sharing their opinions on the draft plan that has been developed through an interactive online platform.