A plan to repair damaged wetlands located in West Sechelt is receiving funding from the federal government.

The BC Conservation Foundation is getting $85,000 to partner with Indigenous communities on restoring the wetlands that were damaged by forest fires and logging.

A group in the Gulf Islands is getting money for an environmental recovery plan.

The Galiano Conservancy Association will get more than $99,000 to restore the Chrystal Creek watershed after agricultural degradation.

West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country MP Petrick Weiler and Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement at a news conference in West Vancouver today.

Overall, about four-Million dollars from the EcoAction Community Funding Program is going to 53 projects to protect the health of watersheds

Some of the projects will remediate chemical contamination while others are to restore damaged wetlands. The remaining projects are designed to boost ecosystems to give them the additional capacity to handle floods that are more frequently occurring due to climate change.