The Remembrance Day service in Gibsons will be much different this year.

President of the Gibsons Legion Wilma Jones said the ceremony usually attracts between 200 and 300 people, but not this year.

“This year we’re not allowing any public participation, we’re also not allowing wreaths this year, we’ve had to say ‘sorry,’ we can’t have that,” said Jones. “We’re having the veteran laying service, we will go through the protocol, we have a piper, we have an executive, we have invited guests, which are the veterans.”

Jones said the only guests invited to the local cenotaph are veterans.

“So, this year it’s very, very different for us because we always have all the service people as well, ambulance and that sort of thing,” said Jones. “We’re not having them this year, we’re just strictly invited guests.”

Residents can take part in honouring our veterans on Remembrance Day from their homes, with two minutes of silence at 11 am sharp.