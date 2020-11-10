Earbuds can only be worn in one ear. Photo supplied by Nanaimo RCMP.

A driver pulled over near East Wellington Road had a lot more than expired insurance, according to RCMP.

An officer searched the vehicle and found five thousand dollars in cash, along with 91 grams of crystal meth, 74 grams of fentanyl, and 76 grams of liquid ecstasy (GHB).

Fourteen grams of morphine and two grams of heroin were also found.

The 35- year old driver was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.