The BC Green Party leader is weighing in on the results of the US Election, calling Joe Biden’s win a “relief.”

Sonia Furstenau said Biden’s win over Trump shows a problem with the two-party system and BC and Canada need to learn from it.

“Like many people (I felt a) sense of relief, a sense that things will start moving forward, hopefully in a more stable way,” said Furstenau. “I think the lesson from the United States that we should be very mindful of is that where they’ve reached in their two-party system is a very deeply polarized place.”

Furstenau said political parties in BC need to work together to avoid the polarization that a two-party system creates.

“We have to work hard not to have the same kind of polarization happening in politics here in Canada,” said Furstenau. “One of the things I talked about a lot during the election campaign was that there is a lot of agreement across parties, there’s a lot of recognition that we can work together and this is what we should be focused on. How do we work together with the best interests of people and the future at the centre of our work.”

On Saturday, Premier John Horgan said, “On behalf of the people of British Columbia, I would like to extend my congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the Prime Minister of Canada website, Justin Trudeau is the first world leader to congratulate Biden on his win.