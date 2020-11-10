The Royal Canadian Legion is receiving the lion’s share of a new fund to support veterans.

The $20-million-dollar Veteran Organizations Emergency Support Fund will help keep branches open and support other veterans’ organizations with operational costs. The Legion will receive $14-million, months after the organization warned branches would have to close permanently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 21 Royal Canadian Legions have already closed across the country.

Other groups receiving money in the form of grants will be the Army, Navy, and Air Force Veterans in Canada (ANAVETS), VETS Canada, and True Patriot Love.

The government says the one-time emergency funding will be available to the organizations by the end of this year.