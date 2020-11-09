Rent increases are on hold until at least next July.

The province first introduced rent freezes in March of this year and they were set to expire December 1st.

Now, any increases set to happen are cancelled until July 10, 2021.

The Province says the new announcement, under the Emergency Program Act and COVID-19 Related Measures Act, is being implemented to provide stability and advance notice for renters and landlords while a new cabinet is sworn in.

It says any renters who received notice their rent was going up can disregard those notices and continue to pay their current rent amount until at least July 10th, of next year.

For more information, visit the Government of British Columbia’s website.