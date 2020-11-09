Drug manufacturer Pfizer says its global test of a coronavirus vaccine has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 among the thousands of participants in the study, with no adverse effects.

It’s the first vaccine candidate to report results from large-scale human trials.

The company is hoping to receive emergency approval from the U-S Federal Drug Administration for the two-dose vaccine later this month.

However, it’s still not known how long the immunity will last.

Eleven vaccines are currently in late-stage human trials around the world.