Queen of Alberni is having mechanical issues. Photo supplied by BC Ferries.

Gearbox problems have resulted in schedule changes on the Duke Point Tsawwassen ferry route.

The 5:15 am (Monday) sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point and the return trip at 7:45 have been cancelled.

The 8:15 pm sailing to Duke Point has also been cancelled.

The return trip at 10:45 pm is now a cargo-only sailing, meaning a maximum of 84 passengers is allowed onboard.

Priority loading will be given to commercial vehicles.

The cancellations are expected to be in effect through Wednesday.