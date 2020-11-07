Duke Point – Tsawwassen Route Subject to Cancellations
Queen of Alberni is having mechanical issues. Photo supplied by BC Ferries.
Gearbox problems have resulted in schedule changes on the Duke Point Tsawwassen ferry route.
The 5:15 am (Monday) sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point and the return trip at 7:45 have been cancelled.
The 8:15 pm sailing to Duke Point has also been cancelled.
The return trip at 10:45 pm is now a cargo-only sailing, meaning a maximum of 84 passengers is allowed onboard.
Priority loading will be given to commercial vehicles.
The cancellations are expected to be in effect through Wednesday.
Cancellation schedule. Photo supplied by BC Ferries website.