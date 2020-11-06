The swift backlash from Canadians and the federal government has changed the minds at the top of Whole Foods.

Canada’s Veteran Affairs Minister says the grocery chain will now allow staff to wear poppies on their uniforms.

Earlier this month Whole Foods, an American-owned company, issued a new uniform policy that prohibited buttons or pins on staff aprons.

Earlier today the House of Commons voted unanimously to adopt a motion calling on all Canadian employers to allow their employees to wear poppies during Veterans Week.

The company has 14 stores in Canada, and it says it’s proud to support the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy campaign with a donation of eight-thousand dollars from its stores.