The rainy season is here, and the RCMP has some reminders for staying safe wherever you’re travelling. Constable Carlie McCann said drivers need to slow down and give themselves more time to react.

“It’s important to slow down when you’re driving on wet roads or in the rain and to give yourself at least twice the normal braking distance on wet or slippery roads,” said McCann. “Give yourself lots of time and distance between other vehicles on the road to ensure that if you need to stop quickly, you’re able to without hitting another vehicle.”

Tires can make a big difference in the rain too. Police can issue fines and even take vehicles off certain roads if they don’t have winter tires installed.