RCMP has some Tips for Wet Weather Driving
Wet weather driving. Photo by Rohit Ghadge on Unsplash.
The rainy season is here, and the RCMP has some reminders for staying safe wherever you’re travelling.
Constable Carlie McCann said drivers need to slow down and give themselves more time to react.
“It’s important to slow down when you’re driving on wet roads or in the rain and to give yourself at least twice the normal braking distance on wet or slippery roads,” said McCann. “Give yourself lots of time and distance between other vehicles on the road to ensure that if you need to stop quickly, you’re able to without hitting another vehicle.”
Tires can make a big difference in the rain too. Police can issue fines and even take vehicles off certain roads if they don’t have winter tires installed.
Some roads in our province need winter tires or even chains from now until April 30th and McCann said it’s important to be prepared before you head out.
“Make sure that your vehicle is prepared with winter tires, with windshield washer fluid, and with other tools that you need to make sure you can get to your destination safely,” said McCann.
The provincial government said the RCMP, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, and other policing agencies can issue fines.
Fines (according to provincial government):
Passenger vehicle not equipped with winter tires when/where required – $121
Commercial vehicles not carrying chains when/where required – $196
Commercial vehicles bypassing an active chain up area – $598