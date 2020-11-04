A 14-year-old was hit in a Nanaimo-area crosswalk earlier today.

At about eight this morning, the driver of a paneled van hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Bruce Avenue and Seventh Street.

Witness accounts indicate that the driver was heading south on Bruce Avenue and didn’t yield to the pedestrian.

The van is now the subject of a mechanical inspection but, investigators have ruled out drugs and alcohol as possible factors.

“If anyone has dashcam video or witnessed the collision, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-40114,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.