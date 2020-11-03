The Mayor’s Task Force on Recovery and Resilience formally presented their report to Council at their November 2, 2020 meeting.

During the six months since the task force was struck in response to the pandemic, its focus has been on City wide recovery and resilience strategies developed by working in collaboration with other local public bodies, private institutions and community organizations.

The foundation of the final recommendations is based on Nanaimo citizens working together to build an even healthier and more connected community. As a result, the recommendations from the task force address a cross section of opportunities with a view to strengthening Nanaimo during and post-pandemic with six focus areas:

Mayor Leonard Krog said “On behalf of Nanaimo City Council, I want to express my gratitude to each task force member for volunteering their time and for collaborating on paths forward so that, together, we can continue building a healthy and connected community. The recommendations, put forth by the task force, for Nanaimo City Council’s consideration, will help Council map out a road to economic recovery and community resiliency.”

Nanaimo BUILDS: Nanaimo citizen-directed campaign to instill enthusiasm for the natural and built assets, opportunities for education, recreation, culture, businesses and the sense of the existing vibrant community and community support for those most vulnerable.

Mayor’s Nanaimo Leaders Table:

Immediately establish a Mayor’s Nanaimo Leaders Table to be informed by findings and

recommendations from the various task forces and committees and other entities plans to create an

aligned approach and collaborate on a multi-levels of government “ask for capital infrastructure” for

Nanaimo.

Establish a working group/youth council consisting of representatives from SD68, VIU, venture and

technology incubators, youth services, cultural organizations and major employers to develop a plan to

address youth (18-34 years) attraction and retention.

Build collaboration among key entities.

Prioritize STRATEGIC Investing: Create a process/criterion to prioritize the strategic investment recognizing Nanaimo as the Heart of the island “north of the Malahat” to develop the best means to improve the economic and social position of the City.

Reconciliation & Anti-racism: Publicly launch an anti-racism awareness program that promotes diversity and inclusivity and progress Reconciliation.

Prepare for Future “Event”: Prioritize the emergency preparedness and resiliency measures with appropriate actions and access to funding necessary to address possible future events that trigger a state of emergency.

Support for Small Business:

Work with the Small Business community to leverage lessons learned regarding economic resiliency strategies, which includes reviewing taxation and funding methods to reduce financial burdens.

Develop transportation and digital infrastructure strategy to help sustain small business.

Read the full report entitled “Building a Healthy and Connected Community” on the City website at www.nanaimo.ca/goto/mayors-task-force.

