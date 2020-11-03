File photo of the Puntledge River. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

The public is asked to avoid fast-moving water and riverbanks for the time being.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

Heavy rains are forecast until Thursday and between 50 and 70 millimetres of precipitation is expected to increase river levels.

Up to 150 millimetres of rain is forecast on the west side of Vancouver Island today.