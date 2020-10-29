Potential COVID-19 exposure confirmed on flight from Calgary to Comox Valley
Photograph by Chris Leipelt
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is sounding the alarm about a flight to Vancouver Island.
It’s confirming a potential COVID-19 exposure on Westjet flight 3315 from Calgary to the Comox Valley on Oct. 22nd.
Anyone sitting in rows six to 12 could have been exposed to the virus.
Passengers in affected rows or all passengers if rows aren’t specified are asked to:
- self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days by using the federal government’s self-assessment tool and contact your public health authority for further guidance specific to your area;
- self-isolate immediately if you develop symptoms at any time and contact your public health authority; and
- contact your public health authority if you have any questions or concerns at any time.