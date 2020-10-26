Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley said he’s grateful constituents have elected him for a fifth term.

Routley said the NDP is investing in people, housing, healthcare, childcare, and navigating the province out of a pandemic.

He said the collaboration with other parties is key moving forward.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity that’s been given to us to work together, we’ll work together with other parties,” said Routley. “We haven’t cornered the market on good ideas, there are good ideas everywhere and we’ll be looking for those.”

Routley said more needs to be done in the forest industry.

“I want to see a more thriving forest industry for sure, particularly on the manufacturing side,” said Routley. “I really hope there are good things on the horizon for our forest industry.”

Routley thanks Chris Istace of the Greens and Liberal Duck Paterson for running good campaigns in the riding.