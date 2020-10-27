North Island College and Vancouver Island University are working together to boost work experience opportunities for students.

That’s coming in the form of The Vancouver Island Work-Integrated Learning (VIGIL) hub.

The goal is to connect students with employers, for work opportunities north of the Malahat, explains Brittany Parker, Interim Director of VIU’s Centre for Experiential Learning.

“VIU and NIC offer different programs and working together means we can ensure a good match between our students and potential employers so that the needs of both can be better met.”

“We are focused on developing closer connections with employers and our local chambers of commerce, providing supportive assistance and resources, and making it easier for employers to access a talented student pool to meet their needs.”

NIC says roughly 90 percent of mid and north-island businesses have 20 or fewer employees, which means employers don’t have a lot of extra time or resources to take on and mentor students.

Anita Budisa-Bonneau, NIC’s coordinator of work-integrated education says VIGIL is the solution to that, making it easier for employers to reach out to students.

“Rather than going to both institutions to post an opportunity, our employers on Vancouver Island can go to one place, post thier opportunity and it will show up at the student job board at both NIC and VIU.”

“The students already have a work-integrated learning platform but what was missing in this whole ecosystem was a place for the employers and the industry partners, explains Budisa-Bonneau.

Visit www.viwil.ca for more information or contact info@viwil.ca to speak to an employee engagement facilitator.