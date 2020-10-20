City of Nanaimo is looking for instructors. Photo supplied by City of Nanaimo Local Government Facebook page.

If you have teaching experience and an idea for outdoor programs, the City of Nanaimo wants to hear from you.

Recreation staff at the City of Nanaimo are accepting program proposals focused on outdoor learning.

Applicants need to submit their resumes, noting any teaching experience, along with how their program would follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The areas of instruction include dance, music, and outdoor recreation. Those interested can apply until 4:30 pm Friday, November 13.