Due to COVID19, the public is encouraged NOT to attend remembrance day ceremonies this year.

Royal Canadian Legion Central Vancouver Island Deputy Zone Commander Rick Nickerson said, while the ceremonies will look a little different, every legion branch will be hosting an event.

“All the legions are having some sort of ceremony, but very low-key,” said Nickerson. “A lot (of legions) are live-streaming their ceremonies this year. In the local area, I would check with your local legion and see how you can actually participate in that.”