Nanaimo city staff want to know what you think about the building permit process, as it prepares for a big population jump over the next decade.

The City’s community plan forecasts 34 thousand people moving to Nanaimo by 2031, and we are already seeing demand for construction.

Director of Development Approvals Jeremy Holm said, “Permitted value of construction last year was $450-million dollars, whereas previous ten-year averages were around the $230-million dollar mark, so nearly double the ten-year average.”

City staff is reviewing the building permit process, including asking homeowners and contractors for their input.

Holm said efficiency is key in managing the sustained growth forecast in the city.

“We have seen substantial volume, it means that we need to use the resources that we have as efficiently as possible, adjust our practices, look for guidance on what resources we need, and what process changes we need to move forward and provide the services as efficiently as we can,” said Holm.

Mayor Leonard Krog said, “Nanaimo is a great place to live, work, recreate, and invest in which is evident with the impressive development activity we have been experiencing. A review of the City’s Building Inspections Section functions will help the building industry prosper and contribute to our City’s economic health and livability.”

Holm said conducting building inspections requires versatility. “The work of Building Inspection is challenging, constantly evolving and influenced by many external factors, such as building code revisions and changes to legislation. We are committed to continuous improvement and this review will provide an opportunity to consider options to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our work to better serve our customers and support the economy,” said Holm.

The last review was presented by city staff back in May of 2016.