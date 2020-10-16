The REIMAGINE NANAIMO team will be setting up at various shopping centres over the next two weekends and will be ready to answer your questions and help you have your say on the City’s priorities as we build towards the next ten years and beyond.

REIMAGINE NANAIMO is an integrated process that will support the creation of several guiding plans through one streamlined engagement process. The process is intended to understand what matters most to the Nanaimo community and use these insights to set a future destination.

So far, the City says, it has received a number of great ideas, such as focusing on the attraction of green businesses such as companies that manufacture solar panels, an expansion of the E&N multi-use trail, greening of the Pioneer Plaza downtown, and an additional, inclusive destination playground for residents and visitors alike.

“You have some amazing ideas, Nanaimo,” says Mayor Leonard Krog. “Ideas such as a saltwater pool, support for a foot ferry to the mainland, ideas around housing affordability, and we’ve even had a suggestion for a downtown ferris wheel. Big or small, share them all! Together we will create the roadmap that will guide Nanaimo to a wonderful future.”

City Councillor Ben Geselbracht adds “Every person in a community should have a chance to share their thoughts, ideas and feedback for how their community grows, “REIMAGINE NANAIMO is an important chance for members of our community to influence how our City evolves as we live, work and play over the next 10 to 25 years.”

Phase One (the idea-gathering phase) has been extended to the end of November, as they continue to seek more great ideas from all of Nanaimo. You can visit a pop-up location, or join the conversation at getinvolvednanaimo.ca.

REIMAGINE NANAIMO pop-up schedule:

Saturday, October 17, 2020, noon to 4 pm, Woodgrove Centre (near the Toys R Us entrance)

Sunday, October 18, 2020, noon to 4 pm, Country Club Centre (near the Save On Foods entrance)

Saturday, October 24, 2020, noon to 4 pm, Nanaimo North Town Centre (near the London Drugs

entrance)

Sunday, October 25, 2020, noon to 4 pm, University Village Shopping Centre (outside)

Paper copies of the survey are available and will be on-hand at the pop-up booths for anyone that doesn’t want to participate online.

View the online edition for more information – https://cnan.ca/3j91a8S