The RCMP is warning everyone to take special precautions to make sure your packages are not stolen. Two such thefts happened this week in Nanaimo.

The first occurred on October 2nd from a home in the 500 block of Kennedy St and the most recent happened between Oct 5th and Oct 8th from a home in the 600 block of Victoria Road. The items taken ranged from home appliances to security equipment.

In both cases, home owners were expecting parcels to be delivered by a local courier company. In both situations, the courier company confirmed the parcels were delivered. “It is not uncommon for thieves to follow courier trucks and wait for parcels to be dropped off. They will then wait patiently and if it is not picked up in a few minutes, they move in and take it, ” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

To prevent such occurrences from happening follow these simple but effective measures:

Schedule deliveries with the shipping company to ensure someone is home to receive the parcel

Add instructions to keep packages off the front porch. Simply having it delivered to the side door where it is not so visible can be a deterrent

Pick an alternate delivery location such as your work place or have it left with a trusted friend or neighbour

Arrange to have it held at the local shipping depot and you pick it up

If anyone has information on these thefts, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-36970 or 2020-36301.