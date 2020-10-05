The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride is being called a huge success.

As of this afternoon, the Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser has generated over $601,000, just passing its $600,000 goal.

The money will go to pediatric cancer research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s cycling journey from the North Island to Victoria was different from any of the 22 previous ones.

Normally, law enforcement and emergency services personnel ride the entire 1,200 km over 14 days.

This year it was divided into portions because training and physically distancing leading up to the ride was too difficult because of the pandemic.

Over the past 22 years, Tour de Rock has raised roughly $26 million.

Tiffany McFadyen is the Cops for Cancer specialist for Vancouver Island.

She says this is a good news story “because the cause resonates with people.”

The ride started in a fierce rainstorm on Sept 23rd and wound up Friday in Victoria.

There is still time to donate and you can do so by clicking here.