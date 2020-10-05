The RCMP is asking for public help in locating a man missing from Nanaimo.

Thirty-two-year-old Sidney Mantee has not been seen since March,

His family lives in Saskatchewan and recently contacted the Nanaimo RCMP to say they have had no contact with him, which is out of character. Mantee lived on Rosehill St in Nanaimo and had mentioned he may move to Victoria.

He is a non-white male, 5 feet.11 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.