The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 54-year-old male Gary Alexander Davidson who has not been seen or heard from since September 20, 2020.

Davidson has significant medical conditions which require daily medication. His family and care givers have been unable to locate him and as a result, there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Davidson is a Caucasian male, 6 ft. 0, 210 pounds, with light brown hair. No clothing description was available.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Gary Davidson, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-35205.