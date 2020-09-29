Passengers on five BC Ferries routes are no longer allowed to remain in their vehicles.

Starting tomorrow, vehicle passengers on enclosed car decks will have to come up to the passenger areas to promote safety.

This requirement is a Transport Canada regulation and BC Ferries says that enclosed car decks represent a risk to the public.

Many safety measures are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including cleaning, sanitizing, physical distancing, and the wearing of mandatory face coverings.

BC Ferries is also reopening the Pacific Buffet areas on Spirit Class vessels, but only for seating purposes.

Both the Duke Point – Tsawwassen and Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay routes are implementing these safety measures.

Any customers who decide not to follow these rules may be subject to a travel ban or fine.

Affected Routes:

Duke Point – Tsawwassen

Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay

Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Powell River – Comox