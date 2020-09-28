Vancouver Island has recorded another two COVID-19 cases since Friday.

That brings the island’s updated case count to 206.

Province-wide, B.C had 267 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the provincial case count to 8,908.

Three new deaths were announced including one in the Island Health Region.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says British Columbians are the ones in control when it comes to controlling the number of new cases.

“Contract tracing has shown that the main source of COVID transmission in B.C continues to be through events were we are socializing with others. Whether in a private home or a less controlled setting, we know that important ceremonies, important events like weddings, birthdays, funerals and parties have been driving this in the last few weeks.”

“What this means is that the choices we make we can control the course of the pandemic as we’re moving into the fall. Whether the curve goes up further, stays the same, or goes down relies on us.”

She adds that the best thing we can do is to take a step back from our social interactions right now.

“I’m asking you to travel less, to see fewer people, to stay with your household and your safe six, and connect with the other important people in your life virtually.”

Right now in B.C, 3,372 people are under active public health monitoring after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.