According to BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau, John Horgan’s snap election call has put the party into scramble-mode.

Newly elected leader Sonia Furstenau said the NDP was obviously planning this for a while, but party staff has done an amazing job.

“This was a snap election call, the NDP had a lot of time to get ready for it because they clearly knew that this was what they were planning,” said Furstenau. “I was one week into my role as leader of the BC Greens.”

“We have been working furiously, I cannot commend the staff enough for the hard work that they’ve been doing to get candidate paperwork in and getting them over the line, we have until Thursday,” added Furstenau.

However, Furstenau said everyone loses with the election call.

“Horgan’s decision to throw this snap election when it was unnecessary means that we lose; democracy loses, diversity loses, but it’s been extraordinary to see the support that has come into the BC Green Party in the last week, the incredible calibre of candidates that we are putting forward and the volunteers from across the province,” said Furstenau.

Furstenau and Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen are the only Green MLA’s in the province.

The provincial election is set for October 24 and Furstenau said each of the 14 Vancouver Island ridings will have a Green candidate.