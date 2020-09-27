A new safety feature is on the way for BC Transit bus drivers.

The company says drivers and passengers in Campbell River will soon see buses equipped with full driver doors.

The doors are designed to protect the health and safety of BC Transit operators and feature a simple movable barrier to the right of the driver’s seat near the farebox.

The company says full driver door installations will replace the current vinyl panels installed as protective barriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community and handyDART buses in both the conventional and custom systems will continue to be equipped with vinyl panels.

BC Transit also says 633 buses, in 34 transit systems province-wide will be retrofitted with full driver doors by early October and all future new buses in the fleet will arrive with the door pre-installed.

For more information, visit bctransit.com.