Tour de Rock cyclists made their way along Highway 19A en route to the Merville Hall on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019. (Troy Landreville, Vista Radio staff)

The rainy weather isn’t stopping Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock from making its way down Vancouver Island.

The annual cycling journey raises funds for pediatric cancer research. It kicked off its 23rd year in Port Alice on Wednesday.

Participants are making their way through Campbell River and the Comox Valley today, and they’ll be in Nanaimo on Sunday, September 27th.

They’ll roll through the Cowichan Valley/Shawnigan area next Tuesday, September 29th, before the ride winds up in Victoria on Friday, October 2nd.

Anthony Gray is the team captain for the Campbell River to Courtenay leg. He says despite COVID-19, helping kids with cancer isn’t going to stop.

“The kids don’t get to take a break because COVID’s here,” Gray said.

“So we’re trying something to keep it going because we’ve still got to raise the money, we’ve still got to get the funds out there to help the pediatric cancer research and to send the kids to Camp Goodtimes.”

Due to the pandemic, a stripped-down version of Tour de Rock rides was organized for this year.

“We’re still going to be wearing the gear (but) we’re not going to have all the fancy cars and all that, but we’re still going to try to get the message out there… whatever we can to get the word out there.”

Over the past 22 years, Tour de Rock has raised roughly $26 million, thanks to the support of Vancouver Island residents and the hundreds of first responders who cycle over 1,000 km across the island.

You can find the full schedule here. To make an online donation, click here.